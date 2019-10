Phil Mickelson claims his fifth major championship with a birdie on the final hole of the 2013 Open championship at Muirfield, calling the round the "most fulfilling" of his career.

The world number five hit a final round of 66 to leave him three-under par for the tournament, three shots clear of Sweden's Henrik Stenson.

Mickelson's win is the 42nd win by an American at the Open, and comes despite his being critical of the Muirfield course following the opening round.

Available to UK users only.