South Africa's Ernie Els wins the 2002 Open at Muirfield in a thrilling sudden death play-off with Frenchman Thomas Levet.

The pair finished level with Australians Steve Elkington and Stuart Appleby, who were then eliminated after a four hole play-off to set up sudden death.

After finding a fairway bunker off the tee, Levet could only make a bogey five and Els holed a four-foot putt for par and the Open title.

