Justin Rose chips in at the 18th to finish fourth in the 1998 Open at Royal Birkdale as a 17-year old amateur.

Rose has clinched his first major 15 years later, becoming the first Englishman to win the US Open since Tony Jacklin in 1970.

The 32-year-old won by two shots from now six-time runner-up Phil Mickelson and Jason Day on a gripping final day.

