ESPN journalist Gene Wojciechowski tells 5 live's Colin Murray he is "sorry" for writing a Ryder Cup article which mocked Europe and said USA had all but won, before the defending champions made a remarkable comeback.

Wojciechowski wrote a list of reasons why Europe, who were 10-6 down going into the final day, could still win the Cup, including Keegan Bradley being abducted, Team USA captain Davis Love III putting spectators Michael Jordan and President George W Bush into the singles line-up or making Lee Westwood a US citizen.

Europe went onto win the tournament 14½-13½. Wojciechowski described the victory as "stunning and shocking", saying it will go down in sporting history as one of the most "amazing" comebacks ever.