McIlroy takes on Sharapova at tennis

New world number one golfer Rory McIlroy is plucked from the crowd by his girlfriend, tennis world number four Caroline Wozniaki, to play against Russian world number two Maria Sharapova in an exhibition at Madison Square Gardens.

The 22-year-old won the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday to climb to the top of the world rankings, deposing England's Luke Donald.

The Northern Irishman became the second-youngest world number one in golf history, only Tiger Woods made it to the summit of the game at an earlier age.