Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke has been chosen as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2016 tournament at Hazeltine in the United States.

Watch a selection of the best shots from Clarke's final round of 70 at Royal St George's when he famously won the 140th Open Championship in 2011 at the age of 42.

Clarke finished three shots ahead of United States pair Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Available to UK users only.