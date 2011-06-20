BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss celebrates Rory McIlroy's eight-stroke victory at the US Open and praises the "courteous" way the 22-year-old conducted himself throughout his maiden major title win.

McIlroy claimed victory on Sunday night at the Congressional Country club after shooting a final-round 69 to end the four days at 16 under par.

The remarkable win helps lay to rest memories of McIlroy's Masters meltdown in April, when he blew a four-shot lead going into the final day at Augusta.