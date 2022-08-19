Dodgeball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United Kingdom and, just three years after forming, the Great Britain team are aiming to become world champions.

The Dodgeball World Championships take place in Edmonton, Canada between 28 August and 4 September, with Britain being tipped for silverware.

The sport has a big following among young people, with high participation rates in schools in the UK.

BBC Sport Wales went to meet some of Britain’s players before their trip to Canada.