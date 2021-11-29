A full-time NHS doctor who also runs an under-16s football club for children with cerebral palsy has been named BBC South Sports Personality of the Year's Unsung Hero for 2021.

Dr Sarah Griffiths, from Summertown Stars Warriors AFC in Oxfordshire, was nominated in recognition of her work during the coronavirus pandemic on emergency wards at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital, as well as launching the club's disability team for youngsters in the area.

Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Eilidh McIntyre surprised Sarah with the award at a training session.

She will now join the other regional winners from across the UK at Sports Personality of the Year in Salford on 19 December when the overall winner will be announced.