Rick Astley releases single for Unsung Heroes and Children in Need

Rick Astley and some of sport's most inspirational figures feature in a video for Rick's 'Every One of Us' to launch the 2020 Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero awards and raise money for Children In Need.

The 2019 regional winners of the Unsung Hero award, Captain Tom Moore, and a host of sporting stars including Ben Stokes, Geraint Thomas and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill have special cameos in the music video.

To learn more about the Unsung Hero awards and make your nomination for Unsung Hero and Young Unsung Hero for 2020 visit www.bbc.co.uk/unsunghero

Download or stream the track here.

This video is UK only.

100% of BMG's Net Profits from this single (with a minimum of 50p per download) will benefit BBC Children in Need (charity number 802052 in England & Wales and SC039557 in Scotland)

"Net Profits" means all monies actually received by BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited ("BMG") with respect to the exploitation of the single less bona fide costs that BMG has actually paid and identifiably incurred exclusively in respect of the exploitation of the single including but not limited to the actual bona fide costs of discount, distribution fees, credits for returns, mechanical royalties payable, VAT and other applicable sales taxes and other costs or charges levied.