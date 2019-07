Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua captured hearts with his oiled-up shirtless performance at the 2016 Rio Olympic opening ceremony.

Now as part of our #WorkoutWednesday series he shows you how to build the upper body of a Tongan warrior.

Pita's upper body routine (four sets of the following four exercises):

1. Seated rows x 10

2. Pull ups x 10

3. Standing rows x 10

4. Resistance-band shoulder extensions x 10