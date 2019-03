Football Unites Racism Divides (FURD) is a youth and social inclusion project and charity based in Sheffield which works to tackle racism and increase understanding between different communities.

Their Women's Walking Football team, who qualified for the FA People's Cup semi-finals, explain how they came together.

Find out how FURD get on in the FA People's Cup semi-finals, Saturday, 23 & Sunday, 24 March, 10:25 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app.