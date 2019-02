BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, who says she has never played a game of football, get to grips with the rules of walking football.

Minchin leads a team of BBC All-Stars, including arts and entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson and 5 Live's Rachel Burden, in a five-a-side game against the Rothwell Old Boars.

Fancy giving it a go?

