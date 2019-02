In the final video of our 2019 series of #WorkoutWednesday routines, Great Britain's freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire guides you through an intense HIIT routine.

Rowan's HIIT routine (three sets of the following five exercises; 30 seconds rest per set):

1. Squats x 15

2. Twisting lunge x 8 per side

3. Push up walkout x 10

4. Plank knee to elbow x 10 per side

5. Crunches x 20

If you fancy giving skiing a go, find out how here.