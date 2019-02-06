In the sixth of our 2019 series of #WorkoutWednesday routines, Great Britain gymnast Max Whitlock takes you through another high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routine featuring six exercises to work out your whole body.

Max's HIIT routine (two sets of the following six exercises):

1. Rebound jumps for 30 seconds

2. Three hops for 30 seconds

3. Dish rocks for 30 seconds

4. Arch ups for 30 seconds

5. Front support climbs for 30 seconds

6. Front support to back support for 30 seconds

The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired will bring you workouts to you throughout January and February, starring Team GB Olympians. Come back next Wednesday for more!

If you fancy giving gymnastics a go, find out how here.