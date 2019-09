BBC Get Inspired takes a look at BBC West's Unsung Hero winner for 2018 - midwife Clair Murphy who has coached hundreds of kids at Calne Alpha Synchronised Swimming Club for the last 25 years.

Find out who is crowned the Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 winner during BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Sunday 16 December, 19:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.