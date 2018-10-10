Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
TV
Radio
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Music
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
Get Inspired
Activity Guides
Activity Finder
FA People's Cup
Unsung Heroes
'Swimming is my escape'
10 Oct 2018
10 Oct 2018
From the section
Get Inspired
Even if you have a hectic lifestyle, swimming can always be your escape.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
More Get Inspired videos
Top Stories
England boss Neville 'worried' by refereeing standards
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Next stop F1? Women-only motorsport series launched
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Motorsport
Saunders denied licence to defend title by Massachusetts authorities
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
England enjoying favourites tag before Sri Lanka series - Buttler
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
‘Why are England fans going to a game they can’t watch?’
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
Yellow makeover to help horses see fences
15m
16 minutes ago
From the section
Horse Racing