In 2016, Kathryn Cross from Gwent ran her first 5K race using the Couch to 5K smartphone app. Using the power of social media, she set up the Gwent Sole Sisters beginners running group for women of all ages in south Wales.

The 'sisters' will be running this year's Cardiff half-marathon.

