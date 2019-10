Michelle Turner from Burscough, Lancashire served for over 20 years in the Royal Air Force and was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition after being deployed to the Middle East.

Postural tachyardia syndrome causes exhaustion, extreme dizziness and unannounced collapses and meant she confined herself to her house for fear of collapsing in public.

Michelle rebuilt her life after becoming involved in the Invictus games trials.

This clip is originally from 5 live.