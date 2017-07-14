Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Scotland striker Jane Ross, who scored the winning goal that earned the national team a place in the World Cup for the first time, joined a girls' training session at Port Glasgow in 2017.

The event was part of a scheme for players in the national team to visit 28 football centres across the six Scottish Football Association regions and encourage more girls to play the game.

