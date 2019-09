Check out the new video for 'This Girl Can' campaign, which returns this year with the hope of inspiring more woman to get active.

The initial campaign in 2015 helped 1.6 million females aged 14-40 start, or restart, a sporting activity and it's hope the new advert can target even more.

If you want to find to find out how to get involved in just about any sport, have a look at our list of BBC Get Inspired activity guides.