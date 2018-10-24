John Friend - the head coach at Devonport Amateur Boxing Club in Plymouth - is this year's winner of the BBC Unsung Hero award for the South West.

Since joining the club four years ago, John has trained youngsters - many with difficult backgrounds at home or school or who have suffered from bullying - with some achieving national recognition.

The club has also contributed to a reduction in anti-social behaviour in the area.

If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.