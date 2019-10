Shiv Krishan has been named Yorkshire's BBC Unsung Hero for 2016.

Mr Krishan, a community cricket coach from Bradford, has been involved as a volunteer in the sport for about 30 years.

Currently he works about 10 hours a week with Great Horton Church Junior Cricket Club, the club that nominated him for the BBC award.

WATCH MORE: See the moment Shiv receives his award

If you want to find out more about getting into cricket, read our inclusive guide.