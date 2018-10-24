Jo Frith was looking for a hobby for when she was not doing her swimming training - but soon found she was "a much better archer than swimmer".

"It's like shooting at a CD from the halfway line of a football pitch," she explains.

"I love it because it's very ordered - there's a routine to it. You just repeat each shot. It's quite simple - the hard part is being consistent.

"Anybody can do sport, it's just finding the sport that suits you."

Find out about getting into archery with our special guide.