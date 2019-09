A woman who was caught up in the Tunisian terrorist attack, has described how she used powerlifting to help her deal with post traumatic stress disorder.

In June 2015, Alison Mackenzie had been returning from a day trip from her hotel in Sousse, when a gunman opened fire on a nearby beach.

A total of 38 people were killed, 30 of whom were British.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, to help raise awareness of mental health issues.