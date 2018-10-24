When London won the vote in 2005 for the right to host the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics, Richard Whitehead saw it as a "light-bulb moment".

He wanted to be part of the "festival of sport in my country and shine a light about what you can do whether you have a disability or not".

But it was not that simple.

The athlete, who has retained his 200m T42 title at the Rio Paralympics, explains his journey and belief "sport is not all about winning medals, it's about the legacy - the footprint you have on other people".

