Yorkshire Olympians Jack Laugher and Ed Clancy have paid tribute to volunteers who have helped their careers and want you to vote for this year's Unsung Hero.

Harrogate-born Laugher, who won the men's synchronised 3m springboard in Rio with Chris Mears, pays tribute to former coach Damian Ball.

Clancy, from Barnsley, has won three successive Olympic gold medals in cycling's team pursuit and remembers his first cycling club, Holme Valley Wheelers.

Find out how you can nominate your BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for your area here.