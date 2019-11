Four-time Olympic silver medallist Ian Stark reflects on his career in eventing - from humble beginnings to world success.

"I started riding while I was about 10 and it was a bit intimidating and scary but I was hooked from then on," he said.

"It probably made me hungrier that it wasn't handed to me on a plate - I had to work jolly hard for it."

