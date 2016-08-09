Breakfast meets equestrian 'stars of the future'

BBC Breakfast's Holly Hamilton meets some equestrian 'stars of the future' at the British Showjumping National Championships in Stoneleigh Park.

Gemma says she has been riding since she was one and Jessica since she was two.

Mark McGowan, a showjumping course designer, also helps explain the difference between jumps at the grass-roots level and at the Olympics.

"For the riders here it's just as important as the Olympic Games to these kids," he said.

"It's important from my perspective to make it encouraging and inviting and they go away with a smile on their face no matter what happens."

