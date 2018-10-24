Transplant Games player meets his donor's father

To mark the start of 2016's Transplant Games, BBC Breakfast hosted darts player John Coyle on their sofa - and introduced him to the father of the man whose organs saved his life.

John has previously dedicated a silver medal to William Lloyd's son (also named William), and the two were joined on the sofa by Lynne Holt, who arranged the transplant.

John hopes to win a darts medal in the Games, where over 700 people including organ donors and recipients will compete to raise awareness of organ donation in the UK. For more information, including how to attend, visit the British Transplant Games website.

To find out more about organ donation, visit NHS Yes I Donate.