Cheryl Foster made her debut for Wales aged 17 and went on to make 63 appearances for her country - an all-time record.

After her playing career ended, her immediate thought was to go into coaching, but a chance meeting offered an alternative way of staying involved and remaining at the heart of the match.

"It's important that women understand once your career ends as a player there is the opportunity to stay in the game," says Fifa-listed referee Cheryl.

"Women's football in Wales is really pushing on and I'm fortunate and privileged to have played it and to carry on in the role that I'm in at the moment."

