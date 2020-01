Stand-up paddle-board polo has come to the UK for the first time and Mike Bushell went along to a leisure centre in Southport to find out what it's all about.

The watersport has grown in popularity over the past two years - with tournaments from Thailand to the United States - and is a great team sport for all ages.

In the UK there are now more than 10 clubs competing against each other.

