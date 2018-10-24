Make Your Move has caught up with BBC Radio 5 live's Anna Foster, who has completed week one of the Couch to 5k Challenge.

Anna has started the challenge, which is a BBC Get Inspired and Public Health England's One You campaign, especially designed for people who have done little or no running.

The campaign is a nine-week plan, starting with a brisk walk and ending with a 5k run.

If you want to start your own Couch to 5K Challenge just like Anna, visit the Make Your Move website.

And you won't be on your own - choose your trainer from some familiar faces. Radio DJ Jo Whiley; comedian and actor Sanjeev Kohli; 13-time Olympic and World Championship gold medallist Michael Johnson and comedian Sarah Millican will talk you through your run and support you every step of the way.

Impress yourself. Take on the challenge.