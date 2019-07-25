Tour de France winner and Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins says the new RideLondon 46-mile challenge is a "fantastic opportunity for people at an entry level".

The event will take place on Sunday, 31 July - after the last wave of the 100-mile ride taking place that weekend - and is open for entries until Thursday, 28 April.

"It gives a feel of what it's like to race in a professional race," added Wiggins. "And 46 miles - although it's a challenge - is doable."

