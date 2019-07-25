Street BMX for 11- to 16-year-olds has been brought to Manchester in a bid to put more youngsters on the path to success.

Underpinning the activity is a six-week schools' programme which will see pupils from 10 secondary schools invited to BMX sessions at the National Cycling Centre and Platt Fields BMX Track, where they will be coached to a standard where they can take part in inter-schools racing.

Special emphasis will be given to encouraging girls to take up the sport.

The programme also aims to encourage youngsters to lead more active and healthier lifestyles.

Over six months, participants will learn to ride with a programme of intense coaching as well as get the chance to further their education with specified coaching courses.

They will be given the chance to volunteer at an event and the option to take part in work experience to further their CV.

Ben, one of the participants, said: "It's a buzz. It's hard to explain; you'd have to do it to understand."

Kealey, one of the first girls on the programme, said: "It's a challenge of learning news skills and being able to tell your friends what you've learnt."

At the end of the project, youngsters will be given the chance to race on the same track as their BMX idols in the Supercross Legacy Race at the National Cycling Centre.

