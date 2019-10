Lance Kinder didn't start playing squash until he was 40 but has never looked back.

Since then he has represented England on 69 occasions and never lost!

Now 80 years old, his passion for the game still burns brightly, and says: "I love playing squash because I know it is doing me good, keeping me fit and quite active as well."

If Lance has made you consider having a go at the game why not have a look at our squash page for some more information?