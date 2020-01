This disability sport is tough, fast and skilful.

If you can take a hit, give a hit and still control your sledge then you're good to go.

But don't let the physicality put you off. Sledge hockey is a fun, fast paced sport that will have you squealing for more!

Brody, a Paralympic gold medallist from team USA, provides all you need to know about sledge hockey!

Click here for great tips on how to get into disability sport, and take a look at this guide for ways into sledge hockey.