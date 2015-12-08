Meet the South's Unsung Hero winner

Riding for the disabled (RDA) trainer Trish Willats has been named the BBC Sport Unsung Hero for the South.

Willats, from Hampshire, has run the Wellington and Dummer RDA group from her home near Basingstoke for 24 years.

Her association with RDA stretches back a further six years and includes coaching and administrative roles.

The BBC Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero Award recognises and rewards outstanding contribution by individuals at the grassroots level of local sport, who give up their time on a voluntary basis so that sport can be played and enjoyed by people throughout the UK. Over 150 Unsung Heroes have been honoured over the last decade.

If you would like to find out how to volunteer for a sports club near you, take a look at this handy guide.