Mixed Martial Arts has been responsible for knocking out crime and anti-social behaviour by transforming the lives of some young people in Northern Ireland.

Teenager Mark Bingham said martial arts taught him that he did not have to be involved with anti-social behaviour or drugs to get a "high", but rather he could get it "through the gym."

"Martial Arts has changed everybody's life in here," says local coach Danny Corr. "What we give them [at the gym] is the whole package where they can go through, get good grades and have a social life. They can excel in their own way."

If you want to get into martial arts, check out our guide to find out how you can get involved.