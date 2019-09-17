Two farmers from Llanrwst, Jane Roberts and Nerys Ellis, have jointly won the 2015 BBC Wales Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero for their work with Llanrwst Swimming Club.

Known as 'Auntie Jane' and 'Auntie Nerys', the pair, who are both grandmothers in their 60s, have worked voluntarily to teach generations of local children to swim and gain their swimming badges, whilst giving many the opportunity to learn life-savings skills in a rural area which includes many lakes and rivers.

"We had no idea we'd won. It was a complete shock but it's marvellous," said Ellis.

