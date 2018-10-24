Roller Derby can look like havoc on the track if you don't know the basic rules, so it's not surprising that it take seven referees to officiate a game, not to mention the several non-skating officials!

These rules will give you a basic understanding of the positions and how to score during a game.

Bette Noir, co-founder of the first roller derby league in the UK explains the rules with two of the UK's best teams, the Middlesbrough Milk Rollers and Greater Manchester's Rainy City Roller Girls.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.

Image courtesy of Shirlaine Forest Photography