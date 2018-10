"When I'm cycling I forget about my disability, I'm just a mum on a bike pedalling as fast as she can," says Sally Hurst.

The Leeds mum lost her leg to cancer in 2005. After getting into cycling totally by chance, Sally has competed at the para-cycling world championships and other elite events.

Originally shown in 2015.