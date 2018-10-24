Team GB Olympians Mark Hawkins, Steven Larsson, Chris McDermott and Dan McMillan return to the London Olympic handball venue to give youngsters from around London a master class in the sport.

The event was part of a two-day international handball tournament run by the London GD Handball club, which included the British men beating Ireland in their first home match for over two years.

The elite handball programmes for British men and women were closed down following a post-Olympic funding cut, but the athletes tell BBC Sport's Nick Hope that they now hope funding can be found to help a new generation of talent reach future Games.