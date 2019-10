If you think that skateboarding is just for kids then think again. There's a new generation of 'Rad Dads' who are rediscovering their youth by taking to the skate parks once again.

Skateboarding has only been around since the 1960's so these 'Skategeezers' continue to set new standards for their age groups and BBC reporter Mike Bushell went along to find out more.

If you fancy having another go at skateboarding or you're just starting out then have a look at our Roller Sports page.