Andrew Burt was selected for the British Olympic squad in 1984 and Commonwealth Games in 1986, but a succession of knee injuries, resulted in an enforced amputation of his leg in 2007, after contracting septicaemia, bringing his professional career to a premature end.

Regardless of his misfortunes, Andrew has remained involved in the sport that he loves teaching children, both disabled and able-bodied, as coach at Pontarddulais Judo Club in Swansea.

Non Evans, who represented Wales in rugby union, weightlifting and judo went to visit 'Burtie'. Andrew was her first Judo coach and she describes him as her inspiration.

If Andrew's story has inspired you to get into Judo, take a look at our user guide on how to get started.