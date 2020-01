Welshman David Philips will be competing for Great Britain at the World Archery Para Championships in Donaueschingen, Germany on Monday.

An 18-strong GB team will be taking part, hoping to win medals and secure qualification slots for next year's Rio Paralympic Games.

Philips, who was a talented able-bodied archer in his youth, and has returned to shooting arrows after a 30-year break, is now making his mark in the para-archery ranks and aiming for Rio 2016 as BBC Sport's Kate Grey reports.