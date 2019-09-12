The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award is back for 2015!

Following a fantastic campaign last year, we found 15 amazing individuals from all across the UK who are inspiring others to play sport, keep fit and have fun. Now we are on the lookout for more wonderful people who deserve to be recognised.

It could be a person who gives up their time to encourage others to take part in sport, or someone who is helping to unearth a champion of the future, or maybe they are the ones who keep a local team or club going at grass roots level.

If you have someone in mind and would love to see them collect the prestigious award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2015, nominate them now!

There is a continuing need for more unsung heroes in sport in the UK. If you have been inspired by this and want to get involved in helping grassroots sport in your community, visit the Get Inspired guide to volunteering, there is also a dedicated page for coaching.