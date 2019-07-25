RideLondon: Riding to raise awareness

The mass participation RideLondon-Surrey 100 on Sunday starts in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, then follows a 100-mile route on closed roads through the capital and into Surrey's countryside.

There are many varied reasons why people are taking part in this cycle ride, and many varied stories behind the people who are taking part.

For Lisa Rodrigues,raising money and awareness of the charity Samaritans is close to her heart. After suffering from depression herself, Lisa now campaigns for better mental health services and reducing the stigma of mental illness.

Read more from Lisa, and hear other inspirational stories from some of the people who will be riding on Sunday, 2 August.