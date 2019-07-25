"If you are built like this, hills are your kryptonite," says former NBA basketball player, John Amaechi.

In a move that he describes as a "midlife-crisis thing" Amaechi has substituted his basketball for a bike in training for the RideLondon-Surrey 100.

He will ride along with 25,000 cyclists on Sunday 2 August, taking on a cycling challenge like no other through London and Surrey on a similar route to that of the London 2012 Olympic Road Cycling Races.

If it's time you dusted off your push bike, take a look at our guide to getting into cycling to get yourself back on the saddle.