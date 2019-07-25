Get Inspired for Sport Relief

Sport Relief is back, from Friday, 18 to Sunday, 20 March 2016, with hundreds of events, across the UK, to suit all abilities.

Whether you're a serious swimmer, have just taken up running, are looking for an excuse to dust off your bike, or just fancy a good walk, taking part in Sport Relief 2016 is a great goal to work towards that's all for a great cause too.

So join in with one of the UK's biggest fundraising events, get fit and active and help make a difference to the lives of people in the UK an around the world.

Do yourself proud and sign up to join Sport Relief 2016 now.